CDF hosts voice development and performance program

Rehani Isidore 2 hours ago News Updates Leave a comment

GIS:-The target groups for the program includes calypsonians, soca artistes, back-up singers and lead singers.

The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), in an effort to continue its mandate to provide avenues that nurture and develop artistic expression within the cultural and creative sectors of the Saint Lucian society, will host a Voice Development and Performance program.

The program is scheduled for June 3 from 10 am to 1 pm at the CDF conference room; June 7 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the CDF conference room; June 10, from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Cultural Centre; and June 12, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the CDF conference room.

The target groups for the program includes calypsonians, soca artistes, back-up singers and lead singers. Participants will be guided in the effective use of the stage as well as in the development of voice articulation and control.

