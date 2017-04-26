Chamber proposes Growth and Investment Council

The Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture outlined their priority areas for attention by the Prime Minister.

The Chamber led by Executive Director Brian Louisy met with the Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond along with other Finance Ministry authorities on April 13th to present its 2017/18 Budget Submission. Eight key areas for improvement were identified by the Chamber:

Legislative Agenda

Promotion and Increased support to Local Investment

Prioritize Agricultural Development.

Trade Facilitation

Managing the Cost of the Public Service

Tax Reform

Education and Skills

Debt Management

According to an April 26th press release from the Chamber:

The Chamber fully supports the Growth Agenda of Government and believes returning the Economy to a sustainable growth path is critical. The Chamber thus recommended the establishment of a Growth and Investment Council, using the Jamaica Model; this “Council” will work with Government in not only attracting investment to St. Lucia, but identifying and removing the obstacles to investment and growth. This Council, should be bipartisan and include a wide cross section of national institutions all sharing the objective of growing the St. Lucian Economy.

The Chamber also indicated its support of the Governments stated goal of doubling GDP in the next ten years, yet strongly believes that Government needs to be committed and work in a systematic fashion to remove the long identified structural impediments to long term growth.