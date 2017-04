Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Allen Chastanet is doubling down on his comments about the need for the St. Lucia national trust to be Self-sufficient.

Speaking to reporters outside Thursday’s house sitting, Chastanet defended his decision to remove the trust’s annual subvention, stating that the trust is making money.

He was also questioned about the trust’s chairperson’s statements that he has asked for director Bishnu Tulsie’s departure from the conservation body.