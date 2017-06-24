Home / News Updates / Chausee Rd Shooting Victim Identified

Chausee Rd Shooting Victim Identified

Rehani Isidore 2 days ago News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Simon Peter

28 year old Simon Peter was shot multiple times between 2:50 pm and 3:10pm June 24th, on upper Chausee road in Castries.

Reports suggest the shooter or shooters alighted from a motor vehicle.

The assailants reportedly made off in a vehicle. The shooting victim was rushed to hospital via private means. Peter is reported to be in critical condition in ICU.

The injured man is believed to be a Grass Street resident.

Major crimes in the police force is investigation. 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Courts Jets Clinches First Spot in the KFC NBL Final

PRESS RELEASE:-Basketball action continued on Friday in the first of two semi-final matchups with defending …

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    June 26, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    what in the world is Rehani saying in this article? ”
    Major crimes in the police force is investigation.” 

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved