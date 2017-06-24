Chausee Rd Shooting Victim Identified

28 year old Simon Peter was shot multiple times between 2:50 pm and 3:10pm June 24th, on upper Chausee road in Castries.

Reports suggest the shooter or shooters alighted from a motor vehicle.

The assailants reportedly made off in a vehicle. The shooting victim was rushed to hospital via private means. Peter is reported to be in critical condition in ICU.

The injured man is believed to be a Grass Street resident.

Major crimes in the police force is investigation.