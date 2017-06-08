Choiseul Chopping Victim Survives Attack

43-year-old Marshall Mellius survived a heinous machete attack on June 7th. The victim reportedly knows the alleged attacker.

The incident occurred in Augier, Vieux-Fort near the residence of Mellius’ daughter. Information suggests Mellius’s daughter had a violent confrontation with another relative earlier June 7th. A third party reportedly got involved in the dispute and allegedly assaulted Mellius’ daughter with a cutlass.

Marshall Mellius who resides at Tete Morne, Choiseul responded and allegedly attempted to intervene by having dialogue with the alleged attacker.

Family members claim the confrontation escalated and Marshall Mellius was chopped multiple times, sustaining severe lacerations to his face, head, and arms.

The 42-year old slashing victim remains admitted at the St. Jude Hospital in stable condition.

Police reportedly have one person in custody.