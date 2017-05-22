CHTA HEAD PRAISES SANDALS GLOBAL MARKETING

PRESS RELEASE

Castries, Saint Lucia – May 22 2017 – President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Karolin Troubetzkoy has complimented Sandals Resorts International for the role it has played in marketing Caribbean destinations to the world, and urged other hoteliers to become more involved where this is concerned.

Mrs. Troubetzkoy was addressing the Sandals Halcyon Beach Staff Prestige Awards held recently.

The CHTA head said it is no surprise therefore that Sandals founder and Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart was honoured with the inaugural Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) Lifetime Achievement Award this month.

“If it was not for the Sandals brand right now, advertising your Caribbean resorts online, in magazines, radio and television internationally, the world right now would hear very little of our amazing Caribbean region.”

A Sandals ad runs on a major network in North America every 30 seconds, and Troubetzkoy added that it is important that other hoteliers play their part in marketing the Caribbean.

“Because it is unfair to Sandals that they should be holding all of us up. We need to work together; we need to combine our resources and brains to promote our destinations as a Caribbean region. This helps all of us, so let’s find ways of doing it together.”

One of the most important factors in attracting visitors to the Caribbean is the people who staff the region’s many resorts, and Troubetzkoy commended initiatives such as the Sandals Prestige Awards for recognizing the efforts of its team members.

“Let’s face it, our visitors may be attracted to our beautiful landscape, our Caribbean sun, sand and sea, and other attractions, but it is the Caribbean people that are our greatest treasure.”

Sandals Halcyon General Manager Christopher Elliott crowned Butler Davina Reynolds as its Diamond Team Member of 2016, while Hotel Manager Martina Roth handed out the award for the Platinum Team Member to Taska Prospere from the Kitchen.

Other winners included:

Kisha Prospere, Kitchen – Mover and Shaker; Dora Parente, Restaurant – Legendary Team Member; Khadijah Preville, Front Office – Circle of Joy; Yohanne Joseph, Watersports – Earth Guardian; Lucy Monerville, Food and Beverage – Sandals Sentinel; Rodroy Thomas, Executive Chef – Standing Ovation; Shondell Lubin, Resort Shop – Money Maker; Shara Charles, Bars – Peoples Choice; Collette Francis, Housekeeping – Heart of House; Lesley Johnny, Landscaping – Pace Setter; Aaron Mederick, Bars – All Rounder; Ruth Dubois, Front Office – MVP.