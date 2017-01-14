Ciceron Man Shot Dead Near Bois D’orange Bar



One man was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Keegan Rosemond of Ciceron.

He was reportedly gunned down near a bar at Bois D’orange at around 4 am.

Now the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are still murky.

However, preliminary reports indicate that Rosemond was shot by masked gunmen.

The island has recorded a rash of fatal shootings within the first two weeks of the New Year.

This is the ninth recorded homicide for 2017.

Police detectives are investigating.