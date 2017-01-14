Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Ciceron Man Shot Dead Near Bois D’orange Bar

Ciceron Man Shot Dead Near Bois D’orange Bar

webmaster 11 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


One man was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
The victim has been identified as Keegan Rosemond of Ciceron.
He was reportedly gunned down near a bar at Bois D’orange at around 4 am.
Now the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are still murky.
However, preliminary reports indicate that Rosemond was shot by masked gunmen.
The island has recorded a rash of fatal shootings within the first two weeks of the New Year.
This is the ninth recorded homicide for 2017.
Police detectives are investigating.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Repaired Roofing For CDC Tenants

The National Housing Corporation [NHC] is moving ahead with plans to fix leaking rooftops in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved