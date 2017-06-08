CIP Encounter Series in Vieux Fort

PRESS RELEASE:

As the Chamber of Commerce continues its efforts to keep members abreast of critical issues affecting the country and their business, the Chamber hosts another informative discussion in its “Encounter Series” once again in the South of the Island.

On Wednesday June 14th the Citizenship by Investment Program will be the Subject of Discussion at the NSDC Conference Facility from 4:00 p.m.

In March this year, an Executive Luncheon on the same subject was hosted at the Financial Centre at Pointe Seraphine and addressed by Chairman of the CIP Mr. Ryan Devaux and CEO Cindy Emmanuel-Mclean.

The Encounters’ theme is “The CIP: Reform, Impact, Benefits and Opportunities to the Economy.”

The subject of the CIP remains of keen interest to the St. Lucia Business Community as the CIP has been described as a key and strategic programme ever since its establishment in early 2016, with the intention of helping to stimulate investment in the country.

The Government has recently amended components of the Progamme and as such the business community seeks to fully understand the programme with recent changes will work for the Country.

The Chamber is pleased that the Administrators of the Program remain committed to sharing and discussing the programme with Chamber members and the wider business community.

This event will permit the CIP Administrators to present and explain the critical issues and changes in the St. Lucia CIP and take questions and get feedback from the Southern Business Community.

Business persons in the South are invited to join this informative event and keep abreast of national developments.