CIP Unit CEO Sent on Leave

Rehani Isidore 54 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

HTS News4orce has been reliably informed that Cindy McLean, Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit [CIU], has been sent on administrative leave with immediate effect.

CEO of Citizenship by Investment Unit Cindy McLean

McLean was appointed CIP Unit CEO in October 2015. Details on the reported directive to send off McLean are still emerging. 

In May, Cindy McLean gave a contrasting account on CIU policy following the release of a ‘joint statement’ with Invest Saint Lucia [ISL] on the status of the controversial Desert Star Holdings [DSH] deal.

McLean in a News4orce exclusive said she, as CIU CEO was “not aware” of the statement that was published when she was off island.

Cindy McLean emphasized that it is strictly against CIU policy to publish or publicly disclose the status of ongoing negotiations with investors.

The duration of Mclean’s administrative leave is not immediately clear.

 

 

