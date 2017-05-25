Classic & Exotic Car Club Teaches Students about Transportation

Popular HTS Radio 100 Host; Russell Lake wants to share his love for cars. Lake who is also a Former Education He has been visiting schools around the island to pass on the information.

Car aficionado and President of the Classic and Exotic Car Club; Russell Lake is on mission to teach students about cars. In 2017; the Car Club relaunched and unveiled a new calendar with a selection of vintage automobiles. In May; Lake stopped at the SDA Primary School and taught the youngsters more about his passion.

Lake says this is what he intended when he conceptualized the club. The Classic Car President also paid a visit to the Carmen Rene Memorial School. Transportation is one of the topics on the students’ Social Studies curriculum.

The Classic and Exotic Car Club donated 6 desk top calendars to the SDA Primary School. The organization also uses the platform to champion causes and raising funds to help the less fortunate.