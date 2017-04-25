Home / News Updates / Claudius Francis Calls Brother’s Remarks “Stupid”

Claudius Francis Calls Brother’s Remarks “Stupid”

webmaster 1 min ago News Updates Leave a comment

Earlier this week, National Security Minister, Hermangild Francis denied allegations by his brother, talk show host Claudius Francis that the government is seeking assistance to monitor state held communications. Claudius Francis was requested to provide evidence or shut up. Consequently, he has issued a stinging retort to the Minister’s comments.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Gale Vows to Meet Principals at the end of Each Term

Minister for Education, Dr. Gale Rigobert will continue to meeting principals every term to assess …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved