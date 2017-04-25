Earlier this week, National Security Minister, Hermangild Francis denied allegations by his brother, talk show host Claudius Francis that the government is seeking assistance to monitor state held communications. Claudius Francis was requested to provide evidence or shut up. Consequently, he has issued a stinging retort to the Minister’s comments.
Claudius Francis Calls Brother’s Remarks “Stupid”
Earlier this week, National Security Minister, Hermangild Francis denied allegations by his brother, talk show host Claudius Francis that the government is seeking assistance to monitor state held communications. Claudius Francis was requested to provide evidence or shut up. Consequently, he has issued a stinging retort to the Minister’s comments.