Club Gar 2017 Walk For a Cause Under Way – Check Out Our Gallery!

Top Stories

Today’s annual walk for a cause saw an impressive turn out for Club Gar’s walk against domestic violence which urges citizens to to break the silence surrounding domestic abuse. The  walk which began at the Vigie Round About continues to the club’s headquarters in Mongiraud Gros-Islet, stay posted to our Facebook page as we continue to post pictures and video of events to our gallery and if you are walking with us be sure to say hello and get a picture with members of the HTSNews4orce team.

 

