Coco Palm Chairman Michael Chastanet hands over to his daughter; new MD appointed

Coco Palm announces a restructuring at the Rodney Bay boutique hotel with Chairman Michael Chastanet handing over to his daughter, Feolla Chastanet, as Executive Chairwoman with Mark Ferguson appointed as Managing Director.

The new Executive Chairwoman of the 101-room hotel noted: “Our Chairman and investor has overseen Coco Palm from the start, twelve years ago, and has now entrusted us to manage the property. Michael Chastanet has played a pivotal role in giving us the product we have today but it is up to me as Chairwoman, the Managing Director and the team to carry on and take us to the next level while benefiting from Michael Chastanet’s wealth of experience which of course will still be available to us.”

Mark Ferguson, a British hotelier with expertise in accountancy, food and beverage and technology will be based on property working with the General Manager, Jean St Rose.

The incoming Managing Director noted, “Coco Palm has a strong position in both the corporate and leisure market which we will be developing further.”

Ferguson continued: “Using technology is vital as a key component in assisting staff provide our guests the very best level of service and the new capabilities that will be implemented at the hotel will help all members of the Coco Palm team to achieve excellent standards.”

Mr Ferguson is the first outside the Chastanet family to hold the post of Managing Director and Feolla Chastanet commented: “We welcome Mark as our Managing Director whose expertise in key areas will build on our success with the implementation of new systems and technology giving our team the tools to work more efficiently in the tech era and the Board is delighted to have him as part of our team.”