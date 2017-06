According to data from 2009, the Caribbean is the second-most affected region in terms of HIV prevalence.

Approximately 1% of the adults (240,000 people) are living with the disease.

This is higher than any other region, except Sub-Saharan Africa.

Several factors influence this epidemic, including poverty, gender, sex tourism and stigma.

More in this report from the ministry of health.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print