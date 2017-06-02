COMMENTARY: TIMELY RESPONSES – CRUCIAL

For years on end, the nature of politics here at home has continually disintegrated in terms of perception but more importantly, the world at large seems to be experiencing a similar malaise with little or no change on the horizon. On the other hand, it is sometimes said that things have to grow worse before getting better, but the big question remains, how much worse? In ST. Lucia politics appears to have adopted all the negatives assigned to this important profession but by the same token, could St. Lucia in anyway take the lead by proving to its counterparts that a greater form of civility and decorum can alter the course of history.

We have voiced our views over the years that running a country is similar to a successful business where investors should be recognised as real partners and are provided with the confidence that they are indeed serious and conscientious in working together for the betterment of all parties. We cannot expect investors to remain in a vacuum awaiting decisions which are placed on ice and at any given moment we can simply place our response into a microwave ready to be served. Investors are few and far between at this time and Prime Ministers all over the globe are making all sorts of overtures to attract such individuals including the mighty America which is presently soliciting wealthy Chinese to their shores with a similar CIP programme.

Investment proposals must be taken seriously and decisions must be taken one way or another. The public in general will accept the fact that officials are not infallible and guarantees are not always perfect but a decision is better than no decision at all. The DSH project which has dominated the air waves for the past several months is a perfect example of a project which was shrouded in secrecy for fifteen months without a decision was indeed unfair, unrealistic and unacceptable for two reasons: (a) It is disrespectful to an investor and (b) it implies that an administration lacked the ability to make a decision one way or another. Governments have a moral responsibility to act in the best interest of its people and incidents like these should not recur. Further, the insinuations meted out by the former administration that a particular investor is tearing the country apart is also unfortunate as this kind of propaganda spreads quickly especially in the age of Facebook and the social media. Hopefully, our comments today will be taken in good faith as constructive criticism is always helpful.

By Michael Chastanet