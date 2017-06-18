Congratulations to Nancy Desir-Frederick Winner of HTS Look-a-Like Contest

Nancy Desir-Frederick beat out more than 40 entrants in the HTS Look-a-Like Contest which ran for about 2 weeks in June.

Nancy Desir-Frederick is the undeniable dead-ringer of Jamaican reggae soul star Etana.

“Here’s my sister” said Etana upon first seeing Nancy back stage at Soleil Roots ans Soul.

Nancy Desir-Frederick enjoyed exclusive VIP access to Soleil Roots and Soul at the Pigeon Island National Landmark on June 18th complements HTS Radio 100 Helen FM. The management and staff of HTS Radio 100 Helen FM enjoyed fetting you Ms. Nancy Desir-Frederick at Soleil Roots and Soul.