Construction of New Access Road to Dennery School Complex

Press Release from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour:

The public is hereby informed that the main access road into the Dennery Primary School and the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School will be closed from Wednesday April 26, 2017 in order to facilitate the construction of a new access road into the school complex. Construction works are expected to commence on Wednesday April 26, 2017 and be completed by July 28, 2017.

The public is advised to use alternative routes such as Mole Road (the road adjacent to the cemetery) and Victory Street, to access the schools. No pedestrian access will be allowed through the site during this period.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Date issued: April 25th, 2017