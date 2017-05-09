A recent Social Media post linked HTS to a payment of $10,000 from a so-called Minister’s Account for “Stopping Activities” . HTS has for several years worked closely with the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports on activities like The Return of Daren Sammy to Saint Lucia after the historic World T20 Championship Trophy wins, the Olympic Games and Inter School Sports. Any payments received by HTS from that client, the Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, related solely to support for the telecast of “Sporting Activities”.

