Court Promotes Alternate Dispute Resolution

PRESS RELEASE – In keeping with the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court 50th Anniversary, The Registry of the Supreme Court, Saint Lucia is embarking on an island-wide sensitization and awareness campaign on Mediation, as a means of Alternate Dispute Resolution under the theme ‘Let us mediate to resolve our dispute’.

Mediation is a structured dispute resolution process where an impartial third party, the Mediator, meets with disputants in an effort to identify the issues, explore options and clarify goals, outside of a court environment.

This campaign, we believe is prudent considering the number of civil and criminal cases filed in our court system every year. An invitation is therefore being extended to persons of the following communities to come and hear about Mediation and its benefits, gain insight into which cases could be mediated and how one can request to have his/her case mediated.

The Communities targeted include:

Anse La Raye Community at the Parish Hall- May 18th, 2017 – 5:30 p.m.

Dennery Community at the Clendon Mason Secondary School- May 22nd, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

Babonneau Community at the Human Resource Centre in Garrand May 23rd, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

Marchand Community at the Social Transformation Building- May 24th, 2017 – 6:00p.m.

Monchy Community at the Human Resource Development Center May 24th, 2017 – 6:00p.m.

Castries Central at the St. Aloysius R.C. Boys Primary School – May 31st, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

We are urging members of the public to come out in large numbers as this sensitization drive will be very beneficial, thereby causing persons to consider this form of Alternative Dispute Resolution, its comparatively low-cost and low-stress option to that of Litigation.