Courts St Lucia is sponsoring the upcoming u4ria featuring 5 St Lucia’s very own Soca Crooner – Teddyson John.

The fifth event will feature an all- star cast of local and regional headliners at pigeon island on Thursday July 6th 2017.

The furniture and appliance chain is providing 18 thousand dollars in support for the venture which includes cash and furnishing.

A special presentation was held at the chain’s Marisule store on Thursday.

