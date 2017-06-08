Creative Artists Meeting Notice

PRESS RELEASE:-Several issues of concern to creative artists in St. Lucia have developed recently.

Included among those are the proposed re-location of the National Cultural Centre and the Cultural Development Foundation offices, the closing of the Walcott House and St. Lucia’s possible non-participation in Carifesta in Barbados in August.

All those involved in the various areas of the creative arts are invited to a meeting at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday June 10th at 2 pm to discuss these issues and to plan the way forward.