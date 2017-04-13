CSA Mythed By Rumors Of Salary Cuts

The Saint Lucia Civil Service Association has responded to speculation of salary cuts for civil servants.

On Wednesday, president of the CSA Yvonne Edwin told HTS Newsforce that the union has not received an official notice regarding salary cuts for public officers.

She says rumors of salary cuts usual abound around budget time, but so far the veracity of such claims cannot be substantiated.

Edwin adds that every government has a different policy direction.

However, she will continue to monitor the situation.

The president of the CSA looks forward to discussion on the matter with the Allen Chastanet led administration.

In 2014, public servants staged protest action after it was confirmed that a 5% salary cut was reflected in the estimates.