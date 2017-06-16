More Customers Win In Flow Endless Everything Summer

Press Release:– Castries, Saint Lucia – June 16, 2017 – On the eve of the inaugural Roots & Soul Festival, featuring Jamaican reggae supergroup Morgan Heritage, American crooner Musiq, and a slew of local talents, Flow customers are winning cash and tickets to the weekend concert series.

Sheema Michel of Bocage won $300.00 cash and Richard Sutherland won a Saturday ticket to Roots & Soul by topping up their Flow mobile phones with $15.00 or more.

Anne Marie Felix became a winner just by upgrading her Flow TV to Watch Extended Basic, whilst Gregor Randolph of Ciceron subscribed to Turbo 10 Internet. Both Marcus Edwin of Vieux Fort and Zenith Edward of Dennery converted their service to Flow Digital TV.

According to Miss Michel, her winning was exceedingly timely:

“To get a call in the middle of the month, and someone says you just won $300.00 just by topping up your phone – that’s awesome!” she opined. “It’s great to be a Flow customer, and for sure I will keep topping up and encouraging my friends to do so as well.”

Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider will be gifting customers with up to $100,000.00 in cash and prizes for the duration of the summer promotion. To enter the promotion, subscribers can Top Up $15 or more; buy any data plan or combo plan of 1GB or more; sign up for any Flow service; or upgrade any Flow service.

Aside from cash and tickets to Soleil Saint Lucia events, Flow customers can also win fuel, sunglasses from Family Eye Care, costumes for Saint Lucia Carnival, and tickets to some of the hottest summer fetes, including U4RIA 5, Mess, and Transcend, not to mention smartphones, credit, free data and combo plans, in the Endless Everything Summer promotion.