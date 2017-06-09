Customers winning with Flow Endless Everything Summer

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, Saint Lucia – June 8, 2017 – More than a dozen winners have been named already in the Flow Endless Everything Summer promotional campaign, and each has been presented with $300.00 in cash. These are the first recipients in the company’s $100,000 giveaway, which includes cash, smartphones, tickets, VIP passes to events like the Roots & Soul Festival, sunglasses from Family Eye Care, costumes for Saint Lucia Carnival, plane tickets, fuel, free data, and credit.

These customers became winners just by adding credit to their Flow mobile phones. In order to qualify for chances to win, subscribers to Saint Lucia and the Caribbean’s leading telecommunications service provider just have to Top Up $15 or more; buy any data plan or combo plan of 1GB or more; sign up for any Flow service; or upgrade any Flow service.

Among the winners in the first week of the promotion have been Anesia Nicholas of Almondale, Union; Bexon’s Benoit Hippolyte; police officer Camron Laure of Laborie; Dwina Charlery from Mon Repos; Bouton resident Emmanuel Auguste; Magdalene Ben from Anse La Raye; Delva Popo from Odsan; and Babonneau native, Miguel Inglis.

Said Miss Charlery: “I was really pleasantly surprised to get the call from Flow. I just did my normal Top Up, and here I am a winner. It’s good to be a Flow customer right now. It’s a great network, with great benefits as well. I’m loving Endless Everything Summer, and I am looking forward to maybe winning some more!”

Recently benchmarked as the island’s fastest and most consistent mobile network, Flow is heating things up with Endless Everything Summer. Mobile, fixed line, broadband, and TV customers will be able to enter for opportunities to win $300 every day, and up to $10,000 every month in this promotion, which runs until the end of August.