Cyber Security, Lessons In The Ubaldus Raymond Scandal



The Ubaldus Raymond nude pics scandal has once again brought the issue of cyber security to the fore.

Information technology experts agree that it is a good time to engage in national discussion on keeping cyber lives secure.

Hts news4orce spoke with president of the Saint Lucia ICT association Dr. Lyndell St. Ville on Wednesday.

He says the time is ripe for frank talk on issues such as revenge porn, hacking and nude pics.