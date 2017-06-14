Delayed ‘Tourism Authority’ Forces Resumption of Previous SLTB Operations

Executive Chairperson of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board [SLTB], Agnes Francis conceded the delay in the process in the establishment of a ‘Tourism Authority’.

The legislation to form and direct a constitutional entity such as a ‘Tourism Authority’ must be enacted in Parliament. The announcement to replace the SLTB with a ‘Tourism Authority’ came in 2016 by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and spearheaded by the Minister responsible for Tourism Dominic Fedee.

The SLTB Executive Chair disclosed, the delay is expected to end in June at a yet to be announced Sitting of the House of Assembly where the Allen Chastanet led government will table the ‘Tourism Authority’ legislation.

The stalled ‘Tourism Authority’ transition has forced the resumption of cancelled operations previously conducted by the SLTB. Other SLTB developments revealed during a June 14th press conference included;

The SLTB has solicited the services of Saint Lucian owned, foreign based marketing firms in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The SLTB has appointed a head of marketing for the United States region.

The SLTB has enlisted a consumer specialist.

Revamped and more aggressive online marketing.

The SLTB is undertaking a ‘new approach’ to public relations by forgoing the services of international PR firms and hiring PR consultants with extensive experience and access to a global press corp.

The previous marketing slogan Saint Lucia Simply Beautiful will be reviewed for a more “relevant” brand.