Delights Carnival Band All Set for Kiddies Carnival 2017

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, St. Lucia, May 31, 2017 – Delights Carnival Band will make a second appearance on the National Junior Carnival Parade scheduled for July 9, 2017, with its portrayal ‘Festivals: Life in Colour’ . The band will present six sections: ‘Independence’, ‘Carnival’, ‘La Rose Festival’, ‘La Marguerite Festival’, ‘Jounen Kwéyòl’ and ‘The traditional Christmas-Masquerade’.

Following the National parade, revellers will have an opportunity to parade in the Kiddies Carnival put on by the Anse la Raye Carnival Committee on Sunday July 16, 2017. Costumes cost $120.00 each. Revellers are guaranteed an All-Inclusive, Fun-Inclusive package for both days of parading.

Parents within the Anse la Raye/Canaries basin who wish to register their child are encouraged to contact a Delights Representative at the Primary Schools in their area or leave a message on Facebook: @Facebook.com/DelightsCarnivalBand.