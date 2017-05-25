Dennery Fishermen’s Cooperative Rehabilitation Dennery Fishing Complex’s Landing Bay

Press Release: The Dennery Fishermen’s Cooperative was established on the 14th of September 1978 in the small fishing village of Dennery to cater to the needs of, and provide quality service and support to the fisherfolk of the community. The Co-operative, presently under the Receiver Manager, the Dennery Community Credit Co-operative, has once again come to the aid of its members with the rehabilitation of the Dennery Fishing Complex’s Landing Bay.

According to the Operations Supervisor, Mrs Agnita Thomas, “many fishermen complained of the inability to land their daily catch and some even suffered financial hardship with damage to their boats and equipment due to the broken down buffer at the landing sight. Mrs Thomas further stated that since the complex was completed in February, 1994, this landing bay rehabilitation marked the first major works on the site.

The project has brought much relief to fisherfolk and they have also expressed their gratitude to their Cooperative for alleviating this major problem that they faced.

The Fishermen’s Cooperative and Community Credit Co-operative, affirmed that this is only phase one of the Fishing Complex’s Rehabilitation. The next major project will be the desilting of the Fishermen’s complex.