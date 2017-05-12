Dennery North MP Defends Integrity Amid UWP NLA Allegations

Member of Parliament for Dennery North and, former Minister for Youth Development and Sports Shawn Edward has hit back against accusations by United Workers Party MPs over alleged misappropriation with National Lotteries Association [NLA] funds during his 2011 – 2016 tenure.

During the April debate on the Estimates of Expenditure in the House of Assembly, Gros – Islet MP Leonard Montoute, Dennery South MP Edmund Estephane and Castries South East MP Guy Joseph all leveled charges of alleged abuse of authority by Edwards over the use of NLA money.

The Dennery North MP spoke to the press on May 12th.

“The onslaught was calculated, it was deliberate, it was nasty and a lot of the distorted information was presented in a manner to have a desired political effect where my name, my character and my reputation would have suffered irreparable damage.”

Edwards defended his tenure as Minister for Youth Development and Sports and vehemently denied the UWP accusations. Listen below.

Since the Shawn Edward – NLA misappropriation taunts, United Pac widely suspected to have strong political ties to the UWP has continued to circulate corruption propaganda on social media.