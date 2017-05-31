Department of Agriculture to Observe World Environment and World Oceans Day

PRESS RELEASE:-The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Natural Resources & Co-operatives calls for public support in observing of World Environment and World Oceans Day on June 5 and 8, 2017. The theme for World Environment Day and World Oceans Day are as follows:

World Environment Day Connecting People to Nature –

Our Oceans; Our Future – World Oceans Day

For the week of June 5-9th the public are invited to take part in our challenge under the theme “Encouraging Solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter for a healthier ocean and a better future”. Members of the public are urged to participate, take the challenge and reduce the use of plastics by:

Being Styrofoam free Sipping without a straw Hydrating without Waste Owning your bottle Avoiding single use plastic Using reusable bags

The public are also invited to participate in a BEACH CLEAN-UP and RALLY at Vigie beach on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2:00pm.

Look out for our pledge and information desk at various Massy Locations to learn more about our environment and oceans.

World Environment Day and World Oceans Day activities are hosted in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Saint Lucia National Trust and Massy Stores. For additional information contact the Department of Fisheries at 468-4135 or 468-4141 to obtain further information or to discuss any other fisheries-related matter.

Come out to support our oceans, our future!