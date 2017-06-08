Department of Commerce to host signing ceremony with SBFIC

The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs will be hosting a signing ceremony with one of its key international partners, the Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC), on June 08, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Department’s Conference Room.

This signing ceremony seeks to formalize the relationship between the Department of Commerce and the Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC).

The overall aim of this cooperation project is to assist the Department of Commerce, in particular the Small Enterprise Development Unit, with capacity building.

This will include train-thetrainer programmes and the provision of key experts from the SBFIC in the areas of business coaching, business literacy and financial education and training material.

The Department of Commerce is pleased to work in partnership with the SBFIC as this collaboration is in keeping with the Department’s mandate to promote and foster business development as part of our economic growth strategy.