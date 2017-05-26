DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ENDORSES CLUB GAR’S WALK FOR A CAUSE

PRESS RELEASE

On Wednesday, April 12th, Club GAR launched its 4th “Walk 4 a Cause” initiative at the Audi showroom, Meridian Place, Choc. This annual event is designed to raise funds and awareness for social programs.

Club GAR’s cause for this year aims at drawing attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence. Given this focus, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations endorses the initiative as its objectives are very well aligned with the strategic priorities of the Department.

Initiatives concerning domestic violence feature prominently among the priorities of the Gender Relations unit. The unit also plans to focus their efforts on addressing matters pertaining to gender mainstreaming as these will also support the eradication of domestic violence.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development therefore welcomes every opportunity to partner with civil society organizations to effectively address concerns that matter to the citizens of this country.

The walk takes place on Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 6:30 a.m. The starting point is the Vigie Roundabout and ends at the shooting range in Mongiraud.

We look forward to your support of this worthy cause.