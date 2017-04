THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR IS TO UNVEIL THE FINAL DRAFT OF A NATIONAL POLICY ON OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH FOR SAINT LUCIA

April 28th 2017 – THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR IS TO UNVEIL THE FINAL DRAFT OF A NATIONAL POLICY ON OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH FOR SAINT LUCIA, DURING A ONE DAY WORKSHOP ON FRIDAY, APRIL 28TH 2017.

THE WORKSHOP, WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE FINANCIAL CENTRE HAS AS ITS THEME “THE OPTIMIZATION OF THE COLLECTION AND USE OF OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY DATA”, AND IS PART OF INTERNATIONAL (WORLD WIDE) ACTIVITIES IN OBSERVANCE OF” WORLD DAY FOR SAFETY AND HEALTH AT WORK” FOR WHICH FRIDAY, APRIL 28TH 2017 HAS BEEN DESIGNATED.

IT IS BEING MAINLY SPONSORED BY THE CARIBBEAN OFFICE OF THE INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION (ILO), AND A NUMBER OF BUSINESS, GOVERNMENT, AND NON GOVERNMENT ORGANIZATIONS, TRADE UNIONS AND INDIVIDUALS ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND THIS MILESTONE EVENT.

THE WORKSHOP WILL BE PRECEDED BY A FORMAL OPENING CEREMONY WHICH WILL FEATURE A NUMBER OF SPEAKERS INCLUDING LABOUR MINISTER Hon. STEPHENSON KING, PERMANENT SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF LABOUR, MR. DARREL MONTROPE, MR. ARIEL PINOT OF THE INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION (ILO), LABOUR COMMISSIONER MR. RAY NARCISSE AND MR. ANDRES GRIFFITH OF THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH UNIT AT THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR.

THE WORKING AGENDA FOR THE WORKSHOP WILL FEATURE THE PRESENTATION OF THE DRAFT POLICY ON OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH BY Dr. ALLISON KING, A PRESENTATION BY PAUL CALICHERON OF THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CORPORATION ON “THE COLLECTION AND ANALYSIS OF OCCUPATIONAL ACCIDENTS AND DISEASES”, AND A DISSERTATION ON OCCUPATIONAL ACCIDENTS AND DISEASES BY MR. ANDRES GRIFFITH AMONGST OTHERS.

THE FINAL DRAFT OF THE NATIONAL POLICY ON OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH IS THE CULMINATION OF A SERIES OF CONSULTATIONS AND DISCUSSIONS ORGANIZED ISLAND WIDE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR, WHICH WAS AIMED AT ENSURING THAT THIS FINAL DOCUMENT REFLECTED AND REPRESENTED THE INPUT OF ALL SECTORS OF THE SAINT LUCIAN COMMUNITY.