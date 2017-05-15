Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting hosts 2017 National Tourism Public Speaking Competition

Press Release: Castries, St. Lucia May 17, 2017

The Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting is scheduled to host the 2017 National Tourism Public Speaking Competition on Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 10:00am at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa and Beach Resort. A total of eleven (11) students from six (6) secondary schools namely; Choiseul Secondary, St. Mary’s College, Corinth Secondary, St. Joseph’s Convent, Entrepot Secondary and Jon Odlum Secondary will be competing for the title “Junior Minister of Tourism 2017”.

The participants are expected to make powerful, thought presentations on topics such as Entrepreneurship in Tourism, Experiential Tourism, Branding and Tourism Trends. Additionally, a mystery round will test each presenter’s ability to “think quick” and provide relevant responses to a surprise question.

The judging criteria for the competition are:

Content

Delivery

Language

Effective use of time

The winner of the competition will serve in the capacity of “Junior Minister for Tourism 2017-2018” and will represent Saint Lucia in the nebouring island of Grenada for the 2017 Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Youth Congress, scheduled for the month of October. The Department takes this opportunity to thank the many corporate citizens and industry partners who remain committed to supporting the tourism public speaking competition. This year’s competition is graciously sponsored by the following:

Saint Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC)

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort

Sunrod Properties Inc. (The Harbor Club Hotel)

IGY Rodney Bay Marina

Royalton St. Lucian Resort & Spa

Serenity Vacations and Tours

Fond Doux Plantation

Rendezvous Malabar Beach Resort

Ladera Resort & Spa

Sandals Regency La Toc

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

Barefoot Holidays

Rainforest Skyrides