Developing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventories

Representatives of Latin American and Caribbean Nations are meeting in Saint Lucia this week to discuss ways of improving reporting to the United Nations frame-work convention on climate change (UNFCCC) on green-house gas inventories.

The 5-day meeting began on June 12th.

Organizers say transparent and accurate inventories are essential tools for developing programs that address climate change and economic development.



