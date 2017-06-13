Home / Top Stories / Developing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventories

Developing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventories

Alison Kentish 32 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment

Representatives of Latin American and Caribbean Nations are meeting in Saint Lucia this week to discuss ways of improving reporting to the United Nations frame-work convention on climate change (UNFCCC) on green-house gas inventories.
The 5-day meeting began on June 12th.
Organizers say transparent and accurate inventories are essential tools for developing programs that address climate change and economic development.

