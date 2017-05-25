Diabetes Foundation for Youth ‘Pins’ SLHTA

On May 25th, the Diabetes Foundation for Youth [DFY] officially pinned Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association [SLHTA], Noorani Azeez, as a key personality assisting with the fight against diabetes.

Percious Prospere, Vice President of DFP expressed gratitude for attracting support from one of Saint Lucia’s most influential private sector lobby.

“It means so much to us [DFY]…it means I’m not alone in this fight, there are people behind pushing and supporting us.”

DFY targets youth affected by diabetes, providing various means of support including access to healthcare, counseling and education.

SLHTA CEO Azeez has responded and has facilitated a capacity building workshop for DFY authorities. DFY in turn has named Mr. Azeez an official DFY personality.

“I am just really moved, really touched…This is more than a strategic way forward; this is a passion for me. It was an opportunity to not only champion the ideals of something that is very glaring…it was an opportunity to really support the aspirations of our youth…and meet head on this disease that affects some many of our young people these days.”