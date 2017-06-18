Dianna Philip is Live at Soleil Roots and Soul

Dianna Philip is a young Saint Lucian vocalist who is honing her craft as the island watches. She has always had a love for the arts and has been living her dream for a few years. During the day, Dianna impacts lives as a primary school teacher. She is also happy as she pursues her artistic passion by performing in hotels where she started as a part of a duo several years ago. She has been a background vocalist for many calypso shows and is now happy to lead a band as a vocalist.

Her influences are varied and you hear it in the timbre of her voice as she sings. She is drawn to the music of Dame Sesenne Descartes, Anita Baker, Bob Marley, Nina Simone and Jill Scott to name a few. Although Dianna is a Jazz, soul artist, she feels comfortable on stage in almost any genre and is happy to showcase her vocal range and stage presence at the premier staging of Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival – Roots & Soul.