Regional telecoms provider Digicel on Friday outlined the reasons for changing its rates to hts news4orce.
Digicel country manager for Saint Lucia, Shervon Alexander explained that the costs of upgrading its services will be passed on to their clients.
Come February 1st 2017, Digicel post-paid subscribers will be charged $8.00 more each month.
Home / Top Stories / Digicel Exec Speaks On Post-Paid Price Hike
Check Also
VFCCC Holds Fiery Dsh Town Hall
The Vieux Fort citizens coalition for change held a massive town hall meeting in Vieux …