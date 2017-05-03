Division of Education Extends Condolences to families of Accident Victims of SALCC

Press Release May 2nd, 2017: The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations extends condolences to the families and loved ones of eighteen-year-old Zhané Bianca Williams and nineteen-year-old Zina Omega Anthony, who lost their lives tragically on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

The teenagers both attended the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC).

Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert said her thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time.

“It is regrettable that these two talented and promising young ladies had to lose their lives, especially at a time when they were setting in motion their own plans for their careers. Our hearts go out to their families, as we pray for God’s comfort through this painful and heart wrenching period,” Minister Rigobert said.

Ministry officials have been in contact with the families of Zhané and Zina and stand ready to assist their classmates at the college with counselling to help deal with this untimely tragedy.