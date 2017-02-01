Double Homicide At Active Hill



The homicide toll has risen from 11 to 13 as the

The month of February starts with a double homicide.

Police are investigating the brutal slaying of an active hill couple found dead inside their residence on Tuesday morning.

Two young children who were reportedly at the house are now in the custody of the state.

This latest killing comes on the heels of a bloody first month of the year, with 11 Saint Lucians killed in January alone.