Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Double Homicide At Active Hill

Double Homicide At Active Hill

Rehani Isidore 23 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


The homicide toll has risen from 11 to 13 as the
The month of February starts with a double homicide.
Police are investigating the brutal slaying of an active hill couple found dead inside their residence on Tuesday morning.
Two young children who were reportedly at the house are now in the custody of the state.
This latest killing comes on the heels of a bloody first month of the year, with 11 Saint Lucians killed in January alone.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Castries And Caracas Talk Bideau Talk Memorial

The mayor of Castries and Venezuela’s representative in Saint Lucia held talks at city hall …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved