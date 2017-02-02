DPP Issues Warning To The Media

Breaking News
Meanwhile, the director of public prosecutions used his press briefing to warn the media against revealing specifics of on-going criminal matters.
He reminded the local press that there are specific laws which prohibit any action that could prejudice the outcome of a case.
There are also serious penalties, if those laws are broken.

