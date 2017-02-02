Breaking News
DPP Issues Warning To The Media

webmaster 5 days ago


Meanwhile, the director of public prosecutions used his press briefing to warn the media against revealing specifics of on-going criminal matters.
He reminded the local press that there are specific laws which prohibit any action that could prejudice the outcome of a case.
There are also serious penalties, if those laws are broken.

One comment

  1. LADIESMAN
    February 7, 2017 at 10:33 am

    GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY
    GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY
    AROUND HERE
    PLEASE PLEASE
    SO MANY PEOPLE CAN`T AFFORD TO BUY A BREAD
    THEY WIFE WALK ON THEM
    LETS GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY AROUND HERE

    Reply

