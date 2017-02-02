DPP Issues Warning To The Media

Meanwhile, the director of public prosecutions used his press briefing to warn the media against revealing specifics of on-going criminal matters.
He reminded the local press that there are specific laws which prohibit any action that could prejudice the outcome of a case.
There are also serious penalties, if those laws are broken.
GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY
GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY
AROUND HERE
PLEASE PLEASE
SO MANY PEOPLE CAN`T AFFORD TO BUY A BREAD
THEY WIFE WALK ON THEM
LETS GET REID OF THE DRUGS AND POVERTY AROUND HERE