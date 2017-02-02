DPP Updates Media On Cases



Director of Public Prosecutions Daarsrean Greene says his office is currently reviewing in excess of 21 alleged police shootings – among them a number of police killings that were part of the CARICOM IMPACS investigation.

Greene met with the press on Thursday February 2nd, to update the public on a number of issues and what he has achieved since taking up the DPP post in October 2016.

He also updated the media on charges against Dr. Iftekhar shams – the man at the centre of the Lambirds academy affair.