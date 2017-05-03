Dr. Rigobert On Tragic Accident At Choc

Tributes continue to pour in the wake of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of two teenage students on the weekend.

Another young man is reportedly admitted in critical condition at hospital.

18-year-old Zhané Bianca Williams and 19-year-old Zina Omega Anthony died as a result of a road accident on the night of Saturday, April 29th, 2017, on the Castries/Gros Islet highway.

The two passengers were aboard a car, which collided with truck at choc.

Minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert has expressed profound sadness at the loss of life.

The education ministry says it has been in contact with the affected families and stands ready to assist classmates at SALCC with counselling.