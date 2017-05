The host of the popular radio 100 show, “drive-by” Russell Lake wants to share his love of cars with the next generation of enthusiasts.

Lake who is also a former educator has been visiting schools across St. Lucia to pass on his knowledge and passion for all things automotive.

This month, lake conducted a tutorial on the history of transportation at the SDA primary and Carmen Rene Memorial Schools.

