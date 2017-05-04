Driver Association Calls For Demerit System

The national association of driving schools is urging the traffic department to implement a demerit system for drivers who violate Saint Lucia’s traffic laws.

The plea follows the Labor Day weekend choc traffic crash, which claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Through the demerit system, points are deducted from a license based on traffic violations.

Public relations officer and defensive driving lecturer at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Kingson Jean, argues that the adoption of such a measure can help discourage reckless driving.

Jean believes that road safety is a matter of discipline.

He argues that if drivers follow the stipulated guidelines, there should be less road fatalities.

Two teenagers lost their lives in a road collision on the choc highway on Saturday April 29th 2017.

The two female students attended the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.