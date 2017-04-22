Earth Day 2017

April 22nd is celebrated annually as earth day – a day set apart to honour our planet and environmentalists say it is the perfect day to think about what we can do to save it.

The event is usually observed with activities that are based on environmental protection.

Locally, the Saint Lucia national trust (SLNT) in collaboration with Babonneau youth synergy, Gros Islet constituency council office, Mongouge development committee, and the SLNT western chapter will be staging a movie night in observance of earth day.

The films that will be shown are “Jamaica for sale”; “who are you?” and “Blackfish”. Jamaica for sale is a documentary about tourism and unsustainable development in Jamaica. Who are you? By Kendal John is a documentary which traces the history of Saint Lucia and explains the origins of customs, aged man-made structures and the striking physical features of the island. And Blackfish is the story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people and underscores problems within the sea-park industry, man’s relationship to nature, and how little has been learned about these highly intelligent mammals.

In Anse-La-Raye, several organizations, including youth on fire movement, 1987 all-stars sports club, and the Anse La Raye village council will take part in a clean-up campaign. It will serve to bring awareness to the littering problem that exists, as well as encourage residents to keep their surroundings clean.

And in the south, guests and employees at coconut bay will take part in a tree planting exercise along the Castries Vieux Fort highway, near the entrance to the resort. There will also be a symbolic planting of a sea grape tree by the children of guests on the property. The tree planting exercises form part of the “earth day network: trees for the earth campaign,” which seeks to plant 7.8 billion trees worldwide by 2020, one for every person projected to be on earth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Print

Email

