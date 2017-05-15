Home / Top Stories / ECCO Foresees The Closure Of More Radio Stations

ECCO Foresees The Closure Of More Radio Stations

Joachim Duplessis 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

The general manager of the Eastern Caribbean collective organization for music rights, (ECCO), Steve Etienne foresees more radio stations going belly up in the near future, following news of plans to close down radio Saint Lucia.
The state-owned radio station has racked up millions of dollars in debt and the Allen Chastanet administration argues that the company is no longer viable.
Ettiene contends that word of the fate of radio Saint Lucia is indicative of an overcrowded broadcast environment which he believes is unsustainable.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLP to Take to the Streets on Wednesday

National Protest March in Castries on Wednesday 17 May 2017 Press Release: We Must Heed …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved