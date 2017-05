MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, INNOVATION, GENDER RELATIONS AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE

Parents and guardians of ALL students attending the John Odlum and George Charles Secondary schools are invited to a very important meeting with the Chief Education Officer Marcus Edward, on Thursday 1st June, 2017 at 4:00pm, at the auditorium of the John Odlum Secondary.

All are asked to make a very special effort to attend and to be on-time.