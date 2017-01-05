Education Officials Confer Ahead Of School Term

Teachers and principals are planning for the 2017 academic term scheduled to begin on Monday January 9th, 2017.
On January 5th, minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert met with principals to discuss their concerns at schools and the education system.
Security and school infrastructure topped the agenda.
